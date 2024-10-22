Global site navigation

NDC Forces NPP Out Of Parliament Amidst Majority Status Tussle
Ghana

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • The New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in parliament has walked out of the house following a power tussle with the NDC caucus
  • The NPP said they are retreating to their offices to prevent a possible clash in the chamber with the NDC members
  • He urged the Speaker Alban Bagbin to heed the Supreme Court's ruling and reaffirm the NPP's majority status

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has forced out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus following a tussle for the majority side.

The NDC MPs had earlier joined the NPP MPs on the majority side to affirm their majority status following Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration that four parliamentarians vacate their seats after crossing the carpet.

The NDC has forced the NPP out of parliament amidst a majority status tussle
The NPP says it has decided to walk out to maintain the peace.
Source: Facebook

The NDC caucus leader joined the NPP caucus leader on the majority side of the house, indicating there are two majority leaders in the house.

The NDC caucus soon started marching in the house while singing patriotic songs.

The NPP caucus, led by the caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, finally gave in and walked out of the house.

According to Afenyo-Markin, they have decided to let peace reign rather than allow parliament to descend into chaos.

He said he and his MPs would be retreating into their offices to await the Speaker’s directives on the matter.

Afenyo-Markin also stated that if Alban Bagbin disagrees with the Supreme Court’s stay against his declaration, he should seek redress in court rather than cause chaos in parliament.

He then led his colleagues out as they sang the NPP party anthem while jubilant NDC MPs jeered at them.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

