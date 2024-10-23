Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has mocked the National Democratic Party's claim to the majority status in parliament

According to Dr Bawumia, the NDC's actions are borne out of desperation because they know they won't win the 2024 elections

He said the yeoman job done by the New Patriotic Parfty will secure it a decisive victory in the 2024 elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has ridiculed what he describes as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) eagerness to become the majority in parliament despite there being only six weeks left to the elections.

He said the NDC’s “desperation” to experience the majority side comes from them knowing that they would lose the December 7 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the NDC is panicking because they are sure of defeat in the December elections.

Source: UGC

He made the claim while addressing party sympathisers at Ho in the Volta Region on Tuesday night, October 22, 2024.

He said with only six weeks left to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections; it was baffling that the NDC was only concerned about whether or not they formed the majority side of the house after being the minority for eight years.

“It’s because they know they have lost the election. They want to taste the majority position for just six weeks," Dr Bawumia sneered.

According to Dr Bawmuia, the NPP is poised to secure a significant parliamentary victory come December 7 despite the machinations of the opposition NDC.

He said the NPP would stay focused on delivering sustainable development and economic opportunities for Ghanaians within the remaining short period before the elections.

He said the yeoman job the NPP has done within the past eight years would see it win massive votes across constituencies nationwide.

NDC take over majority side

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has forced out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus following a tussle for the majority side.

The NDC MPs had earlier joined the NPP MPs on the majority side to affirm their status following Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration that four parliamentarians had to vacate their seats after crossing the carpet.

The NDC caucus leader joined the NPP caucus leader on the majority side of the house, suggesting there were two majority leaders in the house.

The NPP caucus, led by the caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, finally gave in and walked out of the house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh