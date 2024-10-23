The New Patriotic Party caucus leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said he would trigger a recall of the house

He said the sudden adjournment of Parliament by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, had displeased him and his side of the house

Afenyo-Markin claimed the NDC had planned to stifle government business in the run-up to the 2024 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said he intends to trigger a recall of Parliament on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

This follows the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s sudden adjournment of the house on Tuesday, October 22, indefinitely following controversy about which caucus forms the majority side.

Afenyo-Makin says he is dissatisfied with the Speaker's sudden adjournment of parliament.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Citi FM, the Effutu MP said he was dissatisfied with the Speaker’s decision and construed it as another deliberate strategy by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stifle government business.

He said the NDC caucus’ actions were targeted at stalling the passing of legislation essential to stabilise the ailing national economy.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin noted that without reopening the parliament, vital economic interventions to address the ongoing economic challenges would be delayed, worsening the situation for all Ghanaians.

He said his side of the house would do everything in its power to ensure that the NDC caucus's machinations fail.

He also called for unity and urged both sides of the house to work together to alleviate the country's economic hardships.

NPP caucus forced out by opposition

Meanwhile, the NDC caucus in parliament forced out the NPP caucus following a tussle for the majority side earlier this week.

The NPP caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, walked out of the house after the NDC caucus members occupied the majority side of the house.

According to Afenyo-Markin, they have decided to let peace reign rather than allow parliament to descend into chaos.

He said he and his MPs would be retreating into their offices to await the Speaker’s directive on the matter.

Afenyo-Markin also stated that if Alban Bagbin disagreed with the Supreme Court’s stay against his declaration, he should seek redress in court rather than cause chaos in parliament.

He then led his colleagues out as they sang the NPP party anthem while jubilant NDC MPs jeered at them.

Bagbin adjourns parliament indefinitely

YEN.com.gh also reported that Alban Bagbin had adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely.

The Speaker said this decision was due to questions about the composition and constitution of the house.

Bagbin added that per the standing rules of order, it was decided to close the house until the matter was settled.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh