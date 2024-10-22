Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely.

The adjournment followed consultation with the leadership of the house as stipulated in Parliament’s Standing Order 59.

Prior to adjourning the house, he noted that on Monday, October 22, 2024, he had received the Supreme Court’s stay of execution, which was issued against his vacation of four parliamentary seats.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had filed for a stay of execution ex parte to defend his side's majority status, which the Speaker’s declaration had threatened.

The Speaker, addressing only the NDC caucus members after the NPP caucus had earlier walked out, stated that while there are enough people in parliament to conduct government business, their numbers were not enough to make a decision.

His statement was based on Article 102 of the 1992 constitution and Order 64 (1) of parliament’s Standing Orders.

Alban Bagbin stated that due to the current question on the composition and constitution of parliament, he has decided to suspend parliamentary business until the Supreme Court addresses the question or whenever he decides.

Meanwhile, JoyNews has reported that the Speaker has consulted with his lawyers to file a stay of execution against the Supreme Court’s stay on his declaration.

The adjournment of Parliament will affect the planned vetting of two Supreme Court nominees and delay the passage of the 2025 1st quarter budget.

Kwaku Azar worried about Speaker's declaration

Concerning the Speaker's declaration, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare it sets a dangerous precedent in Ghana’s parliament and could be used to stifle parliamentarians as they plan their political futures.

He argued that Alban Bagbin had misapplied the provision of Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution and misinterpreted what the law was intended to achieve.

According to Kwaku Azar, MPs merely deciding to contest as independent candidates does not imply that they have severed ties or allegiance with their current parties.

