The government has said a third batch of Ghanaian nurses will be sent to Barbados by the end of October 2024

The government is also working with Seychelles, Germany, Jamaica and the UK for possible deployment of nurses

The Minister for Health said Ghana currently produces more nurses than the domestic health system could absorb

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ministry of Health has said a third batch of Ghanaian nurses would be sent to Barbados by the end of October 2024.

Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, noted that Ghana currently produces around 55,000 nurses annually, more than the domestic health system can absorb.

A third batch of Ghanaian nurses are heading to Barbados in the Caribbean. Source: Ministry of Health

Source: Facebook

At a recent press briefing, per The Chronicle, Okoe-Boye also noted that the government was working with Seychelles, Germany, Jamaica, and the United Kingdom, among others, to possibly deploy Ghana’s nurses to those countries.

“They send back remittances, which helps boost the economy here,” the minister noted as an added benefit.

Ghana has long planned to send registered nurses to the UK for cash. On December 5, 2022, the health minister told Parliament that Ghana could make £1,000 for each nurse sent abroad.

The minister said there were also talks between Ghana and the UK to introduce a similar deal between the West African country and Barbados.

Before this, some Ghanaian nurses moved to the Caribbean after the Bahamas announced new recruitments in 2023.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean.

The Tribune reported that the Bahamas had been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

Ghana army begins 2024 recruitment

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghana Armed Forces had begun its recruitment drive after a public announcement in the Daily Graphic.

The service had warned prospective applicants not to engage with any middlemen or make any payments to them in exchange for work.

Scratch cards for the online application are being sold for GH¢350 at some selected post offices, with certain criteria required for the process.

They must be Ghanaian citizens by birth, must not be married, must not be less than 18 years, and must not more than 26 years by March 31, 2025.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh