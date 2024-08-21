Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, was filmed drinking coconut by the roadside with NPP supporters cheering him on

A coconut seller joyfully served him and sang a song endorsing Bawumia as the favoured candidate for the 2024 election

Several social media users commented and expressed their dissatisfaction with Bawumia and his government

The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was videoed drinking coconuts by the roadside.

The vice president was with some NPP executives and supporters, who cheered him on as he drank the coconut water.

Dr Bawumia enjoys coconut water in public during a campaign tour. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (Twitter) & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Facebook)

In a video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X, Dr Bawumia buys the coconut from a young man who has packed several of them in a wheelbarrow.

The seller used his cutlass to open the coconut for the presidential hopeful and some of the people accompanying him so they could drink.

The coconut seller seemed excited and was videoed singing a song about Dr Bawumia being the preferred candidate.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of Dr Bawumia

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video of Dr Bawumia drinking coconut in public.

@benmintahx said:

“This is the only time you see them. After election… “for vanishing” 😂😂”

@Mawunya_ wrote:

“What kind of play is this? Will he do same thing when he win power? Has he ever done something like this as VP? Ghana has to wake up. This is gross”

@Red_Manoise said:

"They make politics soooo unattractive 🤮🤮🤮"

@Red_Manoise wrote:

"The coconut seller should make sure to sell one coconut for $50"

@Cavbod said:

"Different pipo,same tactics. I guess we all remember Nana Kalypo. If you no see death,watch sleep 😴"

@CheddarPablo wrote:

"We saw what his matter Akufo Add did when he wanted power bro"

Bawumia to engage media on August 25

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia will meet the press on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

This came some weeks after the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, met the media.

The Bawumia campaign said the media engagement is to help understand NPP's 2024 manifesto better.

