The late Akua Donkor's running mate for the Ghana Freedom Party, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, has shared some details on how she passed

Donkor died on Tuesday, October 29, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after being admitted there earlier in the day

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president of Ghana in the 2024 general election

The late Akua Donkor's running mate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, has spoken on her passing.

Kubi confirmed to Onua TV that she had been ill over the last few days and taken to multiple hospitals.

Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, is the late Donkor's running mate.

Source: Facebook

“She has not been well for the past few days, so we sent her to the Nsawam Government Hospital on Saturday."

When her condition did not improve, she was moved to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on Monday, where she eventually passed later that day in the intensive care unit.

Kubi noted that Donkor's daughters and some relatives were at the hospital. A family source had first confirmed Donkor's passing to the media on Tuesday, October 29, but no official cause of death has been given.

“So, yesterday in the afternoon, the family called and told me that she couldn’t make it," he said to Onua TV.

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president of Ghana in the upcoming election. She had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

She started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman in the Eastern Region.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

Search for a ceremonial husband

Before her passing, YEN.com.gh reported that Donkor had suggested her need for a ceremonial husband to boost her presidential aspirations.

She said that her husband passed away recently, and it was about time she got a new one as it was tough being without a man.

However, Donkor said she had foreseen an even more challenging period when active political campaigning starts this year.

