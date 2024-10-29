Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, has died at Ridge Hospital

Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on the evening of Monday, October 28.

A family source confirmed the passing of the GFP leader to the media on Tuesday, October 29.

Citi News reported that no cause of death has been confirmed yet.

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president of Ghana in the 2024 election. She notably danced around with a big smile after she handed over her forms to the Electoral Commission en route to being confirmed as a candidate.

Donkor's running mate was Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as "Roman Fada."

“She has not been well for the past few days, so we sent her to the Nsawam Government Hospital on Saturday," he told 3 News.

Having contested in two previous elections, Donkor was listed as the third candidate on the ballot for the 2024 presidential race.

The late GFP leader started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman.

Her first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate.

Search for a ceremonial husband

Before her passing, Donkor had suggested her need for a ceremonial husband to boost her presidential aspirations.

She said that her husband passed away recently, and it was about time she got a new one as it was tough being without a man.

However, Donkor said she had foreseen an even more challenging period when active political campaigning starts this year.

Akua Donkor said she had cursed Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor had made a statement in which she said John Mahama would not be president again.

According to her, she had cursed the NDC flagbearer along with the party. She disclosed that her curse was because the NDC flagbearer showed signs of ungratefulness.

