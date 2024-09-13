Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has filed her nomination forms for the 2024 election

The Electoral Commission earlier said 39 people had picked up their forms for the elections in December

The submission of nomination forms has been ongoing this week and will end on September 13, 2024

Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, danced for joy as she made her fourth attempt to be president.

Two of her three previous attempts ended in disqualifications after her nomination forms were vetted.

Akua Donkor is making her fourth attempt at the presidency.

Donkor presented her forms to Jean Mensa, the commission chairperson, and reiterated her dedication to championing the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians and driving meaningful change.

She notably danced around with a big smile after she handed over her forms and made her way out of the room.

Janet Nabla, flagbearer of the People’s National Party (PNP), and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah also submitted their forms on September 13.

While she has not been as vocal as the other contenders in the presidential race, Donkor said she has been silently campaigning at the grassroots level to garner more votes.

She has notably proposed to stop plans to privatise the Saglemi Housing Project and instead give the units out to civil servants.

Donkor has said she would release her policies and manifesto at the right time.

The aspirants comprised the flagbearers of 12 political parties and 27 independent candidates.

After the forms are submitted, balloting will occur on September 23, 2024, while the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

