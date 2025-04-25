Headlining the list is former Ghana No.1 Richard Ofori whose blunder against Mozambique cost Ghana at 2023 AFCON

Players like Edwin Gyimah, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Alfred Duncan had chances but never lived up to their hype

While Mohamemd Kudus has risen to stardom, Kamaldeen’s 20 caps have yet to produce meaningful performances

Over the years, the Black Stars of Ghana have produced several football icons who have dazzled on the world stage.

However, not every player who has worn the famous jersey has lived up to expectations.

While some players thrived under pressure, others failed to deliver when it mattered most, despite the hype, promise, or opportunities.

In this arricle, YEN.com.gh' Gariba Raubil look at 10 players who are widely considered to be among the biggest disappointments in recent Black Stars history.

1. Richard Ofori – From No.1 to notorious

Once regarded as Ghana’s safest pair of hands, Richard Ofori earned 33 caps and was the starting goalkeeper at both the 2019 and 2023 AFCON tournaments.

However, his nightmare performance against Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON, where Ghana let a 2-0 lead slip in stoppage time, remains unforgivable to many fans.

His costly error led to a corner that Mozambique converted for a dramatic 2-2 draw — ultimately knocking Ghana out at the group stage. That howler defined his fall from grace.

2. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – The ghost striker

Much was expected when Ransford-Yeboah, the German-born forward, chose Ghana over Germany.

But in 4 games without a goal, he has been invisible in attack. His biggest opportunity came during the 2023 AFCON opener against Cape Verde — a 2-1 defeat.

He failed to impress and never played another minute in the tournament, with many fans barely noticed he was there.

3. Edwin Gyimah – The forgotten midfield enforcer

Between 2012 and 2016, Edwin Gyimah featured 9 times for Ghana. A strong defensive midfielder, Gyimah never found consistency or rhythm in the national side.

Despite regular call-ups, the ex-WA All Stars/Legon Cities man remained a peripheral figure and faded into obscurity, a player whose international career is remembered more for its absence than its impact.

4. Jeffrey Schlupp – The disconnected talent

Once touted as one of Ghana’s most promising Europe-based players, Jeffrey Schlupp’s Black Stars career was a flat line.

With 20 appearances and just 1 goal from 2011 to 2021, his time with the national team was forgettable.

While he maintained a respectable club career in the Premier League, his performances for Ghana never matched his potential.

5. Samuel Owusu – The nearly winger

Samuel Owusu, a wide player who now plays in Serbia with OFK Beograd, made 17 appearances and scored once for Ghana.

Though often lively in friendlies, he never truly convinced when it mattered most.

He drifted in and out of the squad without ever leaving a lasting impression, despite being handed multiple opportunities.

6. Joseph Paintsil – Club brilliance, country blues

At club level, particularly with Genk in Belgium, Joseph Paintsil has shown flashes of brilliance.

But in Ghanaian colours, the winger has failed to register a goal in 15 appearances.

Despite his pace and flair, Paintsil, who is also a musician, has struggled to translate club form into international success, often looking overwhelmed or off-rhythm for the Black Stars.

7. Emmanuel Boateng – The one-match wonder

Emmanuel Boateng’s hat-trick for Levante against Barcelona in 2018 earned him instant fame and a Black Stars call-up.

However, his international career fizzled quickly. He made just 6 appearances, scored once, and never managed to secure a place in the squad again.

A promising debut turned into a brief cameo when many Ghanaians tipped him to be the next Asamoah Gyan.

8. Alfred Duncan – Serie A hype that never delivered

Highly rated during his time in Italy, Alfred Duncan made 10 appearances for Ghana between 2012 and 2017.

But expectations based on his Serie A status never materialized on the pitch in the colours of the Black Stars.

His performances were average at best, failing to provide the dynamism or creativity expected of a top-level midfielder.

9. Joseph Attamah Laweh – First chance, Huge mistake

Joseph Attamah Laweh’s international career is largely remembered for one game - Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi in September 2017.

He started the match but made a critical error that led to Congo’s goal. Although Ghana salvaged a draw thanks to Thomas Partey’s late equalizer, Laweh was never handed any big chance again.

10. Kamaldeen Sulemana – The unfulfilled promise

Since making his debut in 2020, Kamaldeen Sulemana has earned 20 caps for the Ghana national football team

But unlike fellow young star Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen has underwhelmed in Ghana colours.

His dribbling flair and raw talent have rarely translated into end product. For all his pace and potential, the winger is yet to justify the hype surrounding his name.

