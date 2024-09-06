Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has recounted his encounter with illegal miners at a galamsey site in his region

He said he had put together a task force of 30 men to go and arrest illegal miners in a forest in the region

He was, however, shocked to discover that not only was his team outnumbered, but the illegal miners had sophisticated weapons

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has shared details about his encounter with illegal miners in his region.

In an interview on Peace FM on Thursday, September 5, 2024, he stated that he once led a mission to root out illegal miners mining in the region’s forest.

Seth Acheampong says the heavily armed illegal miners are a threat to national security.

His decision was inspired by President Akufo-Addo’s promise to end galamsey even if it costs him his presidency.

The minister said the illegal miners had been devastating forests and rivers in the Eastern Region, and thus, in response, he had assembled a task force of 30 men to arrest the illegal miners in the forest.

However, upon arriving at the site, Seth Kwame Acheampong realised his task force was woefully outnumbered.

He said he discovered about 104 illegal miners at the site, all armed to the teeth.

He noted that the miners were carrying very sophisticated weapons compared to those carried by his task force.

Realising his unfavourable situation, the minister said he and his task force retreated to avoid any loss of lives.

Seth Acheampong said the rate at which these heavily armed illegal miners were plundering the country’s resources was a matter of great concern and has urged a more concerted effort to deal with it.

He said these illegal miners pose a major national security risk, and much needs to be done to neutralise them.

GWCL warns of effects of galamsey

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region said it faces challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The situation has also affected the output of the plant.

GWCL calls for emergency response to galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Water Company Limited has urged the government to declare water bodies as security zones.

Dr Clifford Braimah, GWCL's Managing Director, said the water bodies would be better protected if the Water Resources Commission were under the Defence Ministry.

He explained that destroying the country’s water bodies is a national security issue and must be treated with the utmost urgency.

