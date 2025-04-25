Tutulapato, in a video, flaunted a new Freeform afro with a taper fade hairstyle and thick beard while sitting in a car

The former Talented Kids winner also reflected on his massive transformation by sharing a throwback photo of himself with Pope Skinny and Shatta Wale

Tutulapato's new Freeform afro with a taper fade hairstyle sparked reactions among netizens on social media

2013 TV3 Talented Kids winner Cosmos Boakoh, popularly known as Tutulapato, has flaunted a new hairstyle in a video on social media.

Tutulapato flaunts new hairstyle as he reflects on his massive transformation over the years. Photo source: @tutulapato_1

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by the Makoma Mu Safoa hitmaker on his official TikTok page, he looked fresh and handsome as he sat inside a luxurious car and displayed his Freeform afro with a taper fade and his thick beard while he recorded himself with his smartphone.

Rapper Tutulapato also reflected on his massive transformation by comparing a throwback photo of himself with his former mentor, Pope Skinny, Shatta Wale, and an entourage inside a radio station's studio to his current look.

The former child music star's current hairstyle was far different from the regular low-cut fade haircut his fans had become accustomed to from his childhood to his adult years. He also appeared to have developed a big, muscular figure, which made him look well-built and in great physical shape.

In the caption of the former TV3 Talented Kids winner's social media post, he acknowledged himself as a "big boy" as he grows older.

Former Talented Kidz contestants Awal Mohammed and Tutulapato. Photo source: @tutulapatogh

Source: UGC

Tutulapato's musical career

Tutulapato rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry as the youngest rapper at age seven in the 2010s. The young musician caught the eye of music lovers after exhibiting his impressive rap skills on Adom FM's Kasahari show, which platformed aspiring musicians.

The rapper's talent earned him a record deal with the music record label Buffalo Entertainment and a mentorship under veteran rapper Pope Skinny. He released his first song, Makoma Mu Safoa, in 2013.

To gain more mainstream attention, Tutulapato joined the fourth edition of TV3's Talented Kidz show and eventually emerged as the winner of the competition at the grand finale at the National Theatre in May 2013.

The young music star continued to release more songs and collaborate with his former mentor, Pope Skinny. He also performed at some high-profile music concerts.

However, a few years after the Talented Kidz show, the rapper went on a hiatus and was not seen in the music scene for a while.

Tutulapato later resurfaced on the scene, looking all grown up. In 2021, he expressed excitement after gaining admission into St. John’s Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region. He has since graduated from school and regularly releases songs on his digital music streaming platforms.

Below is the video of Tutulapato flaunting his new hairstyle:

Tutulapato's new hairstyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sedem_Wils commented:

"Tutulapato on the sick yew 😭😭😭😂."

TEEBRAN MUSIC said:

"Ahh this boy paa that I used to rub my hand around his head and say little boy😳🤣🤣🤣. Tutu, what have you being eating 🤣🤣🤣?"

DON PIIRO wrote:

"You are a bad boy😄😄."

Abraham Attah debuts dreadlocks and big earrings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah debuted a new dreadlocks hairstyle with big earrings in photos he shared on social media.

The former child actor showed his muscular figure and handsome looks while taking selfies inside a washroom.

Abraham Attah's dreadlocks and big earrings garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh