Young Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has caused a stir with her look

DJ Switch looked effortlessly chic in a ready-to-wear two-piece outfit latest photos on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on DJ Switch's stylish ensemble and beauty boots to complete her look

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has wowed fans by stepping away from her trademark long-sleeve sweatshirt and pants in favour of a more feminine, trendy ensemble.

This talented winner of the 2017 Talented Kids competition was recently photographed exuding elegance in a chic sleeveless top adorned with a crisp white collar.

Talented Kids winner DJ Switch rocks a chic top and pleated skirt in the US. Photo credit: @djswitch.

Source: Instagram

The fashion lover paired this stylish piece with a short, pleated skirt that beautifully showcased her toned legs.

DJ Switch, who is known for her radiant personality, sported her signature dreadlocks styled elegantly, allowing her natural beauty to shine through as she posed for the cameras without any makeup.

To complete her fashion-forward look, she opted for sleek black leather boots, which added a touch of edginess to her outfit.

The photo shoot took place in front of her home in the United States, where she has been residing since her victory on the popular talent show.

DJ Switch slays in a stylish skirt

Some social media users have commented on DJ Switch's new look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

officil_oboisika stated:

"Beautiful ❤."

stellathe_star77 stated:

"You have grown soo fast and cute 🥰."

realjayscratch stated:

"Gurlllll u look great! I’m proud ❤️."

nortey.8777 stated:

"Preddy minus nothing 😍."

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Sending love from Accra Ghana beautiful😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️."

rattyrankzdis stated:

"My Bby is growing 😍😍 MORE BLESSINGS ❤️ @djswitchghana."

mr____asante stated:

"How fast you've grown?."

Check out the photos below:

DJ Switch rocks nose piercings

DJ Switch recently sparked online buzz after showing off her new nose ring in a lively TikTok video.

Dressed in a heavy, oversized sweater and a trendy snapback cap, DJ Switch showcased her playful side while vibing to a catchy Nigerian song.

DJ Switch followers responded overwhelmingly, praising her confidence and beauty in the comments.

Since winning Talented Kidz at just nine years old, DJ Switch has soared to prominence, becoming one of Ghana's most recognised young entertainers.

She has performed on international stages, further establishing her presence in the music industry.

The TikTok video is below:

Ghanaians comment on DJ Switch's DJing skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about DJ Switch, who faced criticism from some Ghanaians regarding her DJing skills after she shared a performance video on her social media.

In the clip, DJ Switch played popular tracks by American rappers Teddy Swims and Doechii, but many viewers expressed their discontent with her mixing and overall performance.

Numerous comments suggested that she should consider enrolling in a DJ school to refine her skills, as the level of expertise displayed did not meet the expectations of her audience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh