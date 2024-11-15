One more case of the mpox disease has been confirmed in Ghana, raising the total number of infections to three

Health officials have urged the public to stay vigilant, follow hygiene protocols, and report any suspected symptoms

The first two cases involve the mother of a teen boy who was diagnosed with the disease in September

One more case of mpox has been confirmed in Ghana, bringing the total cases to three.

The latest case was recorded in the Greater Accra Region, after the case in the Western North Region.

A new case of mpox has been detected in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana's most populous region.

The first case, involving a 15-year-old boy, was recorded on September 25. His mother was later confirmed as the second case.

Health officials have urged the public to stay vigilant, follow hygiene protocols, and report any suspected symptoms to healthcare providers as soon as possible.

The Ghana Health Service has also stepped up public awareness campaigns and works closely with local health facilities to ensure they are prepared to handle potential cases.

Dr. Dennis Laryea, Deputy Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, noted to Citi News that all identified contacts are being closely monitored.

He also assured us that the outbreak in Western North had been contained while contact tracing and monitoring was taking place for the latest case.

“But we’re still following them up to determine if anybody develops symptoms. The case was confirmed last week, the person is quite very well. That has been handled.”

Monkeypox was renamed mpox to avoid stigmatisation stemming from the existing name.

Monkeypox was named because the virus was originally identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in 1958. However, the disease is found in several animals, most frequently in rodents.

Concern over cholera

YEN.com.gh reported that a cholera outbreak in the Ada enclave has claimed the lives of two persons and infected 43 others.

The cases were recorded in both the Ada East and Ada West districts in the Greater Accra Region, prompting the Ghana Health Service to initiate swift action to quell the spread of the diseases and prevent more fatalities.

The health service said 37 cases have been confirmed in Ada East, and six more were noted in Ada West.

It assured that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure no new cases are recorded.

