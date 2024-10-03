The Western North Region has recorded Ghana's first case of monkeypox in the Bia West District

A 15-year-old boy was diagnosed with the virus after experiencing symptoms of monkeypox

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has identified 230 suspected cases and is monitoring the situation

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded a case of monkeypox in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

The patient, a 15-year-old boy, reported to the hospital for medical treatment on September 25 after suffering fever, body pains, a sore throat, and a rash on his palms and face.

Following his diagnosis, a public health advisory was issued on Thursday, October 3.

Twenty-five persons who had come into contact with the patient have also been identified to help contain the spread of the disease.

They are being monitored closely to prevent any potential outbreaks in the region.

The GHS also stated that about 230 suspected cases are being monitored across 88 districts nationwide.

Meanwhile, the GHS will notify the World Health Organisation (WHO) in accordance with global health response protocols.

The GHS has emphasised public cooperation with health guidelines, including proper hygiene practices and timely reporting of symptoms such as fever and rash to control the virus's spread.

