The Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of Mpox in a relative of the already existing case

The new case involves the mother of a teen boy who was diagnosed with the disease in September

The Ghana Health Service has intensified public awareness campaigns after the outbreak hit Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana has confirmed another case of Monkey Pox, also known as Mpox, raising the total number of cases to two.

The new case involves the mother of a 15-year-old boy in Western North who was diagnosed with the disease in September.

The Ghana Health Service is monitoring the spread of Mpox

Source: Getty Images

Health officials are now closely monitoring both cases to prevent further spread.

It was earlier noted that 25 persons who had come into contact with the patient have also been identified to help contain the spread of the disease.

Dr Dennis Laryea, Deputy Director of Disease Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service, assured the public that the health authorities are taking all necessary precautions to contain the virus.

The Ghana Health Service has also intensified public awareness campaigns and coordinates with local health facilities to ensure preparedness to manage potential cases.

Monkeypox was renamed mpox to avoid stigmatisation stemming from the existing name.

Monkeypox received its name because the virus was originally identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in 1958. However, the disease is found in several animals, most frequently in rodents.

Ghana declared Marburg free

Ghana has declared an end to the Marburg virus disease after no active cases of the deadly disease had been recorded after the first case was confirmed.

On July 4, 2022, Ghana confirmed its first case of the virus.

Since then, three cases were reported, the last being confirmed on July 21, 2022.

Noguchi warns about cancer-causing drink

YEN.com.gh reported that research findings show there are dangerous levels of cancer-causing substances in Burkina, a popular drink made from millet and dairy milk.

Scientists at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research studied the drink, which contains aflatoxins that can make constant consumption dangerous for the body.

Professor Regina Appiah-Opong led the study, and it has been published in the Ghana Medical Journal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh