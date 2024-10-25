The cholera outbreak in the Ada enclave has claimed the lives of two victims and infected 43 others

The GHS said 37 cases have been confirmed in Ada East, and six more have been noted in Ada West

It gave assurances that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that no new cases are recorded

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two persons have reportedly died in the Ada enclave after a cholera outbreak was recorded in the area.

So far, the Ghana Health Service has recorded 43 cholera cases in the region.

The Ghana Health Service says two people have died from the cholera outbreak in Ada.

Source: Getty Images

The cases were recorded in both the Ada East and Ada West districts in the Greater Accra Region, prompting the Ghana Health Service to initiate swift action to quell the spread of the diseases and prevent more fatalities.

The GHS said 37 cases have been confirmed in Ada East, and six have been confirmed in Ada West.

Addressing the issue, Dr Frank Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, stated that efforts are ongoing to manage the cases and prevent the outbreak from spreading.

Earlier, the Ghana Health Service deployed a team to investigate the source of contamination that caused the cholera outbreak and to enhance early detection of new cases to avoid severe conditions that may turn deadly.

Dr Bekoe noted that the GHS is closely monitoring the situation and has ramped up efforts to track contacts of affected individuals to limit the spread of the disease.

GHS announces Cholera outbreak

On October 15, the Ghana Health Service confirmed an outbreak of cholera in the Ada West and Ada East Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

The first case was recorded on October 4, 2024, when a person reported to a health facility with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pains a few days after attending a funeral in the Ada East District.

Subsequently, some confirmed cases of cholera were reported in the Ada East District as well. As of October 11, 2024, nine cholera cases were confirmed in both districts.

The Ghana Health Service, in a press statement issued on Monday, October 14, 2024, said following the reported confirmed cases, it has activated its Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMCs) and a joint multi-sectoral Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Team (PHERRT) at all levels.

It has also begun investigating the outbreak, and environmental assessments are being conducted.

An alert has also been sent to all health facilities in the country, and health workers in the affected areas have been sensitised to cholera case definitions, sample management, and case management.

Ghana confirms second Mpox case

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the GHS has confirmed another case of Mpox, formerly known as Monkey Pox.

The second new case involves the mother of a 15-year-old boy in Western North who was diagnosed in September 2024.

It was noted that 25 people who were in contact with the patient have been identified to help contain the spread of Mpox.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh