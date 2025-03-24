The Attorney General has disclosed the properties Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), is accused of using to launder stolen state funds.

Investigations linked Adu-Boahene to multiple properties in Accra’s upscale Mayfair Estates, among others.

These include a property valued at $1 million, one other paid for with an initial cash deposit of $500,000 and another property acquired for $200,000.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice disclosed some of these details at a press conference on March 24.

Source: YEN.com.gh