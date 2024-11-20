The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has accused the Jubilee House of manufacturing fake news against him

He told supporters at a mini-rally that the presidency is responsible for all the fake news on social media in the run-up to the 2024 elections

He was reacting to a disclaimer issued by the Chief of Akroso clarifying that he did not endorse Bawumia as being reported in the media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has accused the Jubilee House of being at the centre of a fake news orchestration to undermine his political ambitions.

He told a mini-rally of party faithful at Asene Manso Akroso constituency in the Eastern Region that the Jubilee House has been churning out fake news about him and his affines to turn the electorates against him.

The Jubilee House is behind all the fake news about John Mahama, according to the NDC candidate.

Source: Getty Images

His comments came after the Chief of Akroso, Nana Kwabena Ofori, denounced media reports on November 19, 2024, that he had endorsed the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during a recent visit.

John Mahama, reacting to the Chief’s disclaimer, said the king should not blame journalists for the mishap but rather the Jubilee House.

At the mini-rally, he said the Jubilee House has a knack for misconstruing what people say to meet their agenda.

The former president urged Ghanaians to be very vigilant and verify information, or else they may fall victim to political propaganda packaged as news.

Akufo-Addo warns against fake news

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, said the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance in the run-up.

He called for alertness and proactivity among the media and citizens to combat the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Akufo-Addo warned that if left unchecked, the spread of misinformation could significantly undermine the electoral process, putting Ghana on the path to chaos and destruction.

He charged the media to play a critical role in ensuring accurate information dissemination and debunking false information.

The President also advised against actions that could incite tensions in the country.

He urged Ghanaians to protect and promote the peace and stability of the nation by fostering a calm and respectful environment as the country heads to the polls.

Blogger jailed for spreading fake news

YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra Circuit Court sentenced a blogger to prison for publishing and sharing false information.

Jeffrey Epprim Nyame was found guilty during proceedings recently and was expected to spend 30 days behind bars.

The presiding judge, Isaac Addo, stated that his custodial sentence should serve as a warning to others not to spread fake news.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh