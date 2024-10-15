The Ghana Police Service has trashed rumours about having arrested seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere

In a statement, the police said the viral photo was taken from a music video and not during any apprehension

The statement has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who took the chance to criticise the police service

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement after a photo of seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere being arrested by two officers surfaced on social media.

The Ghana Police Service clears the air amid rumours about Serwaa Amihre's apparent arrest. Image credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Police speak on Serwaa's viral photo

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement on October 15, 2024, moments after a photo of Serwaa Amihere being allegedly arrested by two police officers went viral on social media.

According to the police, they have not arrested the seasoned broadcaster and from their investigations, they came to the conclusion that the viral photo was from a music video.

"The Ghana Police Service has not arrested Serwaa Amihere. Our investigation indicates that the picture circulating online is from a music video."

They then encouraged the public to trash the rumours circulating about Miss Amihere's arrest since it was classified as disinformation.

"We, therefore, urge the public to disregard this misinformation and disinformation."

Below is the viral photo of Serwaa Amihere's 'arrest':

Reactions to police statement about Amihere

Many people in the comments section applauded the Ghana Police Service for their swift response in trashing the fake news about Serwaa Amihere's arrest.

Others also requested the police to apply the same level of urgency to the Chief Imam's convoy who broke through the barriers at Nima during the peaceful protest against galamsey.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@Overrated_Boss said:

"Serwaa should sue that website."

@Lechiboroni said:

"Ala, aban standing on BiZniz 🫡👮‍♂️👏🏽👏🏽"

@JeromeEgo said:

"Fastest response from Ghana police ever… but you go see robbery den call police dem go come 7hrs later den come take pictures and sympathize with you… Hrrh Ghana 😂"

@cyril_klevs said:

"U don't have to respond to everything ..u can go after the clout chasing bloggers..."

@wardbrew1 said:

"When are you arresting or reporting on the perpetrators who removed the police barricades?"

@Onas_foods said:

"Wei koraa de3 s3 3ny3 news oo. The Nima incident no se3 as3 mode ahy3 fridge mu oo🤷🏾😂😂"

Serwaa performs with Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere performed at the 60th birthday celebration of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The event took place at Bay View Village in Accra on September 31, 2024. Many family members and fans were there to celebrate his life and legacy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh