The Ministry of Works and Housing is set to sell its low-cost houses in Tamale to willing buyers.

In a letter dated November 8, 2023, the ministry was requesting the reevaluation of the housing by the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission.

Francis Asenso-Boakye is the Minister for Works and Housing (R). Source: Facebook/Ministry Of Works And Housing Ghana

Source: Facebook

The letter YEN.com.gh sighted had two bungalows earmarked for sale.

The decision to sell the houses is in line with the policy of the Government of Ghana to dispose of such dwellings to municipal/district assemblies, other institutions or individuals.

Such property sales have led to speculation that only persons aligned with the government would benefit from the sales.

Akufo-Addo justifies private involvement in Saglemi

President Akufo-Addo recently affirmed the government's decision to hand over the Saglemi housing project to a private investor.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president said the project was too expensive to continue.

President Akufo-Addo said the government has already spent $198 million on the project, which remains unused.

The $200 million Saglemi Housing project started in 2012 to deliver 5,000 housing units.

However, only 1,506 of the planned 5000 housing units have been initiated and are currently abandoned.

Support of sale from GREDA

The planned sale of the Saglemi Housing Project did get the support of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association.

The association said the move by the government would end years of neglect.

The GREDA executive secretary, Samuel Amegayibor, said the move by the government showed commitment to putting the 1,500 housing units to good use after many years of seeming neglect.

