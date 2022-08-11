Bright Simons has joined people kicking against the EC's controversial decision to make the Ghana Card the sole requirement for voting in the next election

The IMANI fellow said the EC is confused because the reason it has given to make the Ghana Card the only form of identification is moot

The EC has started a legal process that will compel Ghanaian citizens eligible for voting to present only the Ghana Card as verification for voting

A senior fellow of think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has criticised the Electoral Commission’s proposal to make the Ghana Card the sole requirement for voter registration.

Bright Simons is a social innovator and scientist. Source: Twitter/@BBSimons

Bright Simons tweeted his disapproval of the proposal on Thursday, August 11, 2022, describing the Jean Mensa-led EC as confused.

“The ever confused Ghanaian Electoral Commission says it's limiting registration to only those with Ghana Cards to stop the ‘guarantor’ form of identification. Are these folks even aware that the main form of ID for Ghana Cards has been ‘guarantors’?” the respected scientist and social innovator tweeted.

No Ghana Card No Voting

The Electoral Commission has started a process to make the Ghana Card the sole requirement for registration into the electoral roll for the 2024 elections.

The EC has said the Ghana Card registration has been very successful across the country and has captured the biometric data of some 17 million. This makes the national ID a good way to ensure credible voter registration data, the EC has said.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), a former Chair of the Commission, and some civil society organisations have kicked against the proposal.

Afari-Gyan Kicks Against Plans To Use Ghana Card As Sole ID for 2024 Election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that former EC Chairman, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has also kicked against the plan to use the Ghana Card as the only form of identification for the next general elections in 2024.

He said the move was pointless and could spell doom for the country.

“The moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote,” he quizzed during an interview with Daily Graphic.

