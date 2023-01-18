The General Overseer of Liberty Vineyard International Ministries, Rev Edward Buabeng, has been sentenced to prison

The Ghanaian cleric was jailed 519 years for defrauding 173 people to the tune of GH₵2 million

Suspect number 2 was acquitted and discharged while another is currently on the run

Accra: Rev Edward Buabeng, a Ghanaian pastor and General Overseer of Liberty Vineyard International Ministries, has been sentenced to 519 years in prison.

According to a report by Multimedia Ghana, specifically adomonline.com, the Ghanaian minister was found guilty on 173 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and defrauding by false pretenses.

The report further revealed that the verdict was made in the Accra Circuit Court, which was presided over by judge Evelyn Asamoah.

The case came to its final conclusion after a three-year trial, in which 12 witnesses from over 100 defrauded victims were called to testify against the accused persons.

In 2019, when the pastor and two other suspects first appeared in court, the DailyGuideNetwork reported that the pastor had been accused of duping people of various sums of money totaling over GH¢2 million.

The second accused person, Wilfred Brown who is an accountant was, however, acquitted and discharged by the judge on all of the charges.

Aubrey des-Bordes Mends who happens to be the third accused person, fleed just after her plea was taken and granting of bail at the commencement of the case and a bench warrant was issued by the court for Aubrey’s arrest.

