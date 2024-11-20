The Electoral Commission's Deputy Chairman, Dr Asare Bossman, has reiterated the EC's decision to declare the presidential results within 72 hours

He said the EC has put all measures in place to ensure an efficient and transparent method

He assured all stakeholders that the 2024 elections would be the most transparent and credible election ever held in Ghana

Dr Eric Bossman Asare, the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, has reassured Ghanaians that the presidential election results would be delivered within 72 hours after polls close on December 7.

He noted that the EC remains committed to ensuring that results are released on time and that the electoral processes are accurate and transparent to avoid unnecessary suspicions.

He said the EC has taken all necessary measures to ensure electoral credibility at every stage of the election.

In an interview on JoyNews, Dr Asare explained the multi-step process established by the EC for the 2024 presidential elections.

He stated that all results from the constituency level would be communicated to the Regional EC offices, where they would be reviewed.

The reviewed results would then be submitted to the national headquarters, where they would be collated and officially declared to the country.

Dr Asare said the tense nature of this year’s December 7 polls is largely responsible for the extra measures being taken to ensure transparency and accountability.

He said that party agents would be represented at all levels of the electoral process to add another layer of transparency.

The Deputy EC Chairman stated that the EC’s decision to give themselves a 72-hour deadline is to give itself some time to perform a meticulous job.

He said their 2020 24-hour deadline had not materialised because of some unanticipated hitches and delays.

He said the 72-hour would allow ample time for added efficiency and thoroughness.

EC distributes ballots to regions

The Electoral Commission has begun transporting ballot papers for the December 7 general elections.

Graphic Online reported on a letter addressed to the General Secretaries of all political parties, noting that preparations have entered their final stages.

The letter also noted that ballot materials were dispatched to each region under stringent security measures.

This phase follows the Electoral Commission’s month-long preparation efforts to finalise voter registration, allocate polling stations, and train election officers, among other things.

EC presents final register to parties

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has given the final certified Ghanaian voters register to political parties.

The register contains the names of eligible voters for the elections set for December 7, 2024.

The commission earlier presented data showing that 708,282 new voters were added to the roll.

