Dr Bawumia, the vice president, has commissioned 1,072 Kpone affordable housing units to meet Ghana's housing demands

The vice president also broke ground for the construction of another 800 units in the Kpone enclave

The project was initiated in 2006 by the Kufuor government, but stalled after Mills and subsequently, Mahama took over

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned phases one to three of the Kpone Affordable Housing Project.

The commissioning marks the completion of 1,072 affordable housing units in the area.

Dr Bawumia says if given the nod, his government would initiate a decade of housing.

The Vice President also broke ground for the commencement of phase four of the initiative, which would see the construction of an additional 800 units, increasing the total housing units in the area to 1,872.

The commissioning was held on Monday, 25, 2024.

The Kpone affordable housing project was initiated in 2006 by the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

However, it was stalled after the subsequent Mills and Mahama Administrations took over, only to be received by the Akufo-Addo government.

Bawumia noted that the government was committed to addressing the country's housing challenge by providing units and increasing access to robust, long-term mortgages for prospective homeowners.

He stated that the growth of the housing and mortgage markets is integral to the development of the economy and that his government was committed to that agenda.

Bawumia promised Ghanaians that if he wins the December 7 polls, he will usher in a decade of housing programmes that would significantly reduce the country’s 1.8 million housing deficit.

He said he would achieve this by pursuing public-private partnerships to secure financing for the project.

Landlords exploiting tenants in Ghana

The 2024 Ghana Housing Profile study has revealed that tenants in Ghana are left vulnerable and exploited by landlords and house owners who charge outrageous rents and exorbitant rent advances.

The study, commissioned by the Ministry of Works and Housing, further revealed that the phenomenon is more prominent in Ghana’s urban centres and is largely a result of the lax enforcement of laws in the housing sector.

This is despite the extensive laws made by parliament to govern the housing sector in Ghana.

According to the lead consultant of the study, Professor Clifford Amoako, regulatory authorities should be empowered to enforce these legislations to address the prevailing challenge in Ghana’s urban centres.

Minority sounds alarm about private developer

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament is sounding an alarm over moves by the government to partner with a private developer for the Saglemi Housing Project.

Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Dormaa West MP, expects significant rot related to the deal.

The housing minister said about $100 million is required to make the Saglemi homes habitable.

