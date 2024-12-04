Akufo-Addo Upgrades Three Districts and Four Municipal Assemblies

President Akufo-Addo has granted executive approval for the upgrade of seven districts and municipal assemblies

The upgrades were granted following a request from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

The upgrades are to help support decentralisation purposes and promote growth

President Akufo-Addo has granted executive approval for upgrading three districts to municipal assemblies and four municipal assemblies to metropolitan assemblies.

This was contained in a December 4, 2024 memo from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGRD).

Akufo-Addo's upgrade of the areas is to help generate development and growth in those areas.

The upgrades were granted in response to an earlier request from the ministry urging President Akufo-Addo to upgrade the areas in line with Act 936.

The districts upgraded to municipalities are Karaga District, Birim North District and Offinso North District.

The municipalities upgraded to metropolises are the Ho Municipal Assembly, the New Juaben Municipal Assembly, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Wa Municipal Assembly.

Akufo-Addo upgrades 15 districts and municipalities

Last month, Akufo-Addo upgraded 15 districts and municipalities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted executive approval for the elevation of 15 districts and municipalities.

The sector minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, announced in a November 7 memo that the Kpone Katamanso and Techiman assemblies have been promoted to metropolitan status. The Gomoa East District was also upgraded to metropolitan status.

Twelve other districts were upgraded to municipal assemblies. They include the Bole District Assembly, the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly, the Afigya Kwabre South District Assembly, the Obuasi East District Assembly, the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly and the Sekyere South District Assembly.

The others are the Anloga District Assembly, the Ningo Prampram District Assembly, the South Tongu District Assembly, the Pru East District Assembly, the Techiman North District Assembly, and the Shama District Assembly.

The minister noted that elevating these assemblies aims to improve local governance and strengthen administrative capacity in accordance with the government’s commitment to decentralisation and development across Ghana.

Mahama proposes a new region

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has supported the creation of a new region for Bawku.

He said the land size and population of Bawku, as well as the town's economic viability, qualifies it to become a region.

He said the security challenge in the area, which has resulted in high unemployment rates, can be addressed if it is declared a region.

