Dr Bawumia visited Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Center in Kumasi on Sunday, December 1, 2024

The NPP flagbearer, in the company of some campaign team members, received prayers from the spiritual leader before the elections

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is embarking on a tour of the Juaben and Asante Akyem North Constituencies for his last campaign events

Ghana's vice president and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined the fellowship at the renowned spiritual leader Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Center in Kumasi on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Dr Bawumia visits Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church for prayers before the upcoming elections. Photo source: @mbawumia and @stephenadomkyeiduah

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 2024 presidential candidate paid a kind courtesy call to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei's church before the general election on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is embarking on a tour of the Juaben and Asante Akyem North Constituencies in the Ashanti Region as part of his last campaign events.

The NPP flagbearer is looking to extend his party's control of power in a crucial battle for the Ghanaian presidency with ex-president and fiercest rival John Dramani Mahama, New Force Party leader Nana Kwame Bediako, Movement For Change's Alan John Kyeremanten and others in the upcoming presidential race.

The NPP flagbearer and some campaign team members were spotted at the Believers Worship Center, where they received prayers from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his other spiritual advisors.

The renowned man of God, who has close ties with Kumawood actor Lil Win, intensely prayed for the vice president's protection and placed his tallit on him to provide him luck for the upcoming polls.

