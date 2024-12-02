John Dumelo Fumes At Maa Lydia As She Shares Food At Special Voting Centre
- Supporters of John Dumelo have protested against Lydia Alhassan for distributing food during the special voting exercise
- Maa Lydia is allegedly distributing cooked food to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots
- According to John Dumelo, Maa Lydia's actions infringe on electoral rules and should be stopped
The Legon Police Station special voting centre has been thrown into disarray after some supporters of the National Democratic Congress started a protest against Lydia Alhassan.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Maa Lydia, has allegedly been distributing cooked rice to the special voters waiting to cast their ballot on election day.
According to the supporters of John Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Maa Lydia’s actions infringe electoral rules, and they have called on electoral officers to halt her actions.
However, despite the protests against the action, Maa Lydia and her team continued to share the cooked meals.
In an interview with the media, a visibly infuriated John Dumelo expressed his discontent with the action.
He said, “If this is what she wants to do, I will give her a showdown today..today!”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked with Myjoyonline.com for four years and was previously a radio host and news editor at RadioGIJ. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh