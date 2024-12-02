Supporters of John Dumelo have protested against Lydia Alhassan for distributing food during the special voting exercise

Maa Lydia is allegedly distributing cooked food to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots

According to John Dumelo, Maa Lydia's actions infringe on electoral rules and should be stopped

The Legon Police Station special voting centre has been thrown into disarray after some supporters of the National Democratic Congress started a protest against Lydia Alhassan.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Maa Lydia, has allegedly been distributing cooked rice to the special voters waiting to cast their ballot on election day.

John Dumelo and his supporters are protesting Maa Lydia's distribution of cooked food at the special voting centre.

Source: Instagram

According to the supporters of John Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Maa Lydia’s actions infringe electoral rules, and they have called on electoral officers to halt her actions.

However, despite the protests against the action, Maa Lydia and her team continued to share the cooked meals.

In an interview with the media, a visibly infuriated John Dumelo expressed his discontent with the action.

He said, “If this is what she wants to do, I will give her a showdown today..today!”

Source: YEN.com.gh