Alan Urges Ghanaians To Reject 'Incompetent Destructive Duopoly'

Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, has urged Ghanaians to vote out the duopoly in the December 7 elections

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have both failed the country, leading it into an economic ditch

He said if given the nod, he would use his Great Transformational Plan to solve Ghana's challenges

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to reject the incompetent leadership of the ‘destructive duopolistic system’ that he blames for the nation’s stunted growth.

During an interview with Kastle FM in the Central Region and various other community engagements, Alan accused the two main parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of the country's economic misfortunes.

Alan Kyerematen says his great transformational plan will solve Ghana's developmental challenges.

He said the situation has led to record-high youth unemployment rates, erratic power supply, and an overreliance on IMF bailouts.

He said if Ghanaians continue to switch between the duopoly, the system will not continue to recycle failure and will never correct itself.

He stated that the flagbearers of the two political parties have been allowed to steer the affairs of this country, and both have failed; thus, there is no need to believe they would be able to deliver any remarkable transformation this time round.

Alan Kyerematen, instead, called on Ghanaians to give him their support in the upcoming December 7 elections.

He said his Great Transformational Plan will solve the country’s longstanding challenges.

Alan unveils plan for free SHS

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has unveiled his plan to reform the Free SHS programme to address sustainability issues and transition into tertiary education or the job market.

Presenting his ideas for reforms at the 2024 Presidential Encounters organised by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on November 22, 2024, Kyeremanten noted that while the Free SHS policy was a commendable one, it ought to be streamlined to provide the most desirable outcome for Ghanaians.

He stated that the policy, for instance, does not provide a pathway for students who have completed senior high school, thus undermining its potential impact on the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

To address the gap, Alan Kyerematen outlined five key areas he intends to reform when he is elected president.

These are financial sustainability, curriculum improvement, infrastructure development, educators’ capacity building, and transitioning graduates into tertiary education and the workforce.

Alan dismisses claim he tanked Ghana’s economy

YEN.com.gh reported that the Movement For Change's Founder, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has dismissed claims he is responsible for the country's economic woes.

According to him, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's assertion that the Cabinet Economic Committee chaired by Kyerematen had more power than Dr Bawumia's EMT is false.

He said the NPP is merely trying to absolve their flagbearer from the criticisms he has been facing due to his role as EMT chair.

