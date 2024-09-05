The Movement For Change's Founder, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has dismissed claims he is responsible for the country's economic woes

Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyerematen has refuted claims he is responsible for Ghana’s economic challenges.

According to him, former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's claim is misleading and a clear tactic to insulate the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from criticism.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu claimed that the Cabinet Economic Subcommittee, chaired by Alan Kyerematen, had more influence than the Economic Management Team, chaired by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, in an X space engagement on September 4, 2024, Alan Kyerematen dismissed the claim as a desperate attempt to absolve Dr Bawumia of the Akufo-Addo government’s economic misfortunes.

He said the cabinet subcommittees, which included the economic committee, did not wield any power over decision-making.

He explained that his committee prepared proposals for the cabinet, where decisions were collectively made.

According to him, holding him responsible for the economic misfortunes of the Akufo-Addo regime was blame-shifting, as such an accusation should have been placed at the doorstep of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Dr Bawumia’s Economic Management Team.

Alan Kyerematen pointed out that during his tenure as the Trade and Industry Minister, the government successfully implemented the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the Business Resource Centres, and became the headquarters of the African Free Trade Continental Agreement (AfCFTA), among other things.

This, he said, proved his competence and effective leadership skills.

Alan promises to move from indirect to direct taxes

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, said his future government will shift away from the heavy reliance on indirect taxes to direct taxes.

He explained that a future Kyerematen government would amend the existing tax regime structure to enhance revenue mobilisation from direct taxes and reduce the over-reliance on indirect taxes.

This will result in a stronger focus on personal and corporate taxes against import duties, levies, and charges.

Alan Kyerematen said his proposal will make the private sector more competitive and profitable.

Alan to build government of national unity

YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent candidate and leader of the Movement for Change, has pledged to build a government of national unity if he is elected president.

Speaking at the Alliance for Revolutionary Change launch, the former trade minister said his future government would be inclusionary.

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change seeks to usurp the duopoly of the NPP and NDC in Ghana's political sphere.

