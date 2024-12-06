Sammy Awuku Urges Ghanaians To Vote For Hope, Not Nightclub Shifts

Sammy Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), said the upcoming 2024 election is a choice between hope and despair.

He said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, represents hope, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer represents despair.

Sammy Awuku says Ghanaians should overwhelmingly support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who he projected as Ghana's hope.

Describing the 2024 elections as a destiny vote, he urged Ghanaians to always seek hope, particularly in the 2024 general election, and overwhelmingly support Bawumia.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s final rally at the University of Ghana Stadium on December 5, Awuku said the party would fulfil its promises to create jobs for the youth, improve the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and ensure citizens’ financial stability.

He said the election was not about making fake promises “or running shifts at a nightclub” but about the country’s destiny.

