Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, whose real name is Martin King Arthur, has released a new song

Kofi Kinaata has shared a snippet of the new inspirational song on his official social media platforms

Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia and other Instagram users have commented on Kofi Kinaata's new post

Ghanaian musical sensation Kofi Kinaata, whose real name is Martin King Arthur, has captured the hearts of many with the release of his latest song, "Saman Na M’aba Wo Fie."

This evocative track delved deeply into themes of relationships and trust, showcasing Kinaata's remarkable songwriting abilities that resonate with listeners across Ghana.

At 34 years old and hailing from the vibrant community of Effia Kuma in Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata exuded charisma, particularly in his stylish ensemble replete with a trendy hoodie and chic sunglasses, which complement his signature blend of artistry and fashion.

Kofi Kinaata drops video for Saman

Some media users have commented on Kofi Kinaata's new post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some

holybwoy20 stated:

"Songwriter category is shaking 🫨 💥❤️."

Ghanaba stated:

"This is my brother's story oo Kofi. You are too talented 🙌."

kuks_stewsnsoups

"Finally, this video is o."

Kofi Kinaata invests in football

Beyond his musical exploits, brand influencer Kofi Kinaata has also made headlines for his foray into football.

Passionate about nurturing young talent, he has invested in Team Move FC, a football club located in Takoradi.

Under his guidance, the club boasts teams across various age groups—U12, U15, U17—and even has a Division 2 side that competes fiercely in the national league.

Interestingly, Kofi Kinaata once nurtured aspirations of becoming a professional footballer before dedicating himself to his music career.

"I have a football team because I used to play the sport. The team is called Team Move FC. We have teams for U12, U15, U17, and a second division, participating in a league. The goal is to ensure someone is looking after the players and helping them develop in their careers. Ideally, we aim to organize them well enough to one day play in the Premier League and win the cup."

"I feel happy watching them play because, when I was their age, we didn't have opportunities like this. They see me as a source of inspiration, which I appreciate because it motivates me to work harder. I am fulfilled by being able to give them hope."

The video of Kofi Kinaata with his players is below:

Kofi Kinaata honours victims of performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kofi Kinaata, who performed at the 115th birthday celebration of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Nkroful, immediately following a tragic accident that left several victims hospitalized.

In a heartfelt gesture, he paused his performance to honour those affected, demonstrating a profound respect and empathy for the victims and their families.

Fans and supporters took to social media to commend Kofi Kinaata for his warm-heartedness and respect for human dignity, further solidifying his status not just as a talented artist, but as a compassionate individual deeply connected to his community.

