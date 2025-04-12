Chelsea legend John Terry says Blues side of 2004/05 season was better than Arsenal's Invincibles of 2003/04

Chelsea's 2004/05 season was historic, as the team clinched their first PL title in 50 years under Jose Mourinho

Arsenal's Invincibles achieved an unbeaten league season in 2003/04, drawing 12 games and finishing with 90 points

In a bold statement that is sure to spark debate among Premier League football fans, Chelsea legend John Terry has insisted that there is "no comparison" between Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side of the 2004/05 season and Arsenal's "Invincibles" of the 2003/04 campaign.

Terry, who captained Chelsea during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history, believes his team's achievements far surpass those of Arsène Wenger's unbeaten Arsenal side.

The Chelsea 2004/05 Season Under Jose Mourinho

The 2004/05 season marked a turning point in Chelsea's history. Under the guidance of Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea stormed to their first Premier League title in 50 years, finishing the season with a remarkable 95 points.

The Blues were in formidable form, registering 29 wins, 8 draws, and just one loss.

It was a campaign that established Chelsea as a dominant force in English football, setting the foundation for years of success under Mourinho's leadership.

Chelsea's defensive solidity was a key feature of their title-winning run. The Blues conceded just 15 goals throughout the 2004/05 season — a Premier League record for the most goals conceded by a title-winning team.

Arsenal's Invincibles of Arsene Wenger

On the other hand, Arsenal’s "Invincibles" of the 2003/04 season etched their names into Premier League history by going through the entire league campaign unbeaten.

Arsène Wenger’s men were a joy to watch, blending silky football with flair and creativity. Led by the legendary Thierry Henry, Arsenal amassed 90 points, winning 26 games and drawing 12.

While they avoided defeat over the course of the 38-game season, the fact that they drew so many matches, rather than winning them, raises questions about the level of dominance they truly achieved.

Although Arsenal's unbeaten streak was an incredible feat, the Invincibles' inability to secure three points consistently — particularly in games where they were expected to win — has often been a point of contention.

In total, Arsenal dropped 24 points through 12 draws, some of which came in games where they were the clear favorites.

This, according to Terry, is one of the key reasons why Chelsea’s 2004/05 campaign was superior.

Terry Claims Chelsea 2004/05 Side Were Better

Terry’s assertion, as reported by the Telegraph, that Chelsea’s 2004/05 side was “way better” than Arsenal’s Invincibles comes down to his belief that Chelsea’s title-winning season was built on a stronger all-around team performance.

“I don’t think there’s any comparison between Chelsea 04-05 and the Invincibles. I think we were way better. We lost one game, which we should never have lost to Man City. Arsenal drew 12 games.” John Terry said.

He pointed out that his side only lost one game — a result they should never have suffered, given their overall dominance — whereas Arsenal dropped points in a far greater number of matches through their 12 draws.

Arsenal are yet to win the Premier League again since 2003/04, though they are closer to winning the UEFA Champions League than the EPL, with the Gunners dominating Real Madrid last Tuesday as Thomas Partey dazzled in midfield.

