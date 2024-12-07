The Ghana Police Service has announced mechanisms to protect the process ahead of the collation of the presidential and parliamentary results.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a December 7 press release, the Police stated that it has collaborated with the Electoral Commission to establish mechanisms to ensure security, law, and order across the country.

The Police say the mechanisms will be in place till the collation process is over.

Source: Getty Images

It advised stakeholders to strictly adhere to this mechanism to avoid any brush with the law.

The police explained that the mechanisms will be in place till the collation process is over.

The police stated that only accredited persons would be allowed to access the collation centres. These are the media, candidates and the agents, accredited observers and other individuals or groups who may have EC accreditation.

Persons entering these collation centres will be screened.

Also, unauthorised vehicles will not be allowed within the premises of the collation centre,s and motorbikes will not be allowed within 100 metres of the centres.

The police assured citizens that these measures are not out of the ordinary and replicate what normally occurs during national elections.

“We urge all stakeholders to fully comply with these arrangements,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh