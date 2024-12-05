The National Peace Council has warned of the potential for unrest in nine out of the 23 constituencies in the Central Region during the election.

The council cited Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira, Awutu-Senya-East, Effutu, Agona-West, , Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Cape Coast-North, Upper-Denkyira-West, Assin-North and Upper-Denkyira-East.

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported the council identified a total of 42 flashpoints in Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya-East Constituency.

Rt. Rev Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Regional Chairman of the Council, revealed these findings during the "Ghana First Youth Symposium" held at the University of Cape Coast.

Security agencies have been closely monitoring the situation in these identified areas to promptly address any signs of violence that may arise.

Source: YEN.com.gh