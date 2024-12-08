The National Peace Council has urged the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to withdraw their supporters from the Election collation centre.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

National Peace Council urges political parties to withdraw supporters from the collation centre. Photo source: citinewsroom, modernghana

Source: Getty Images

In a press statement, the council noted that it had heard both parties' attempts to get their supporters to converge at the collation centre to protect the ballot boxes and avoid alleged rigging.

The National Peace Council said that the election situation had expressed concerns about the decisions taken by the two parties as they could affect the commission's ability to carry out its duties effectively.

The Council urged the two parties to respect the electoral rules and allow the Electoral Commission to focus on delivering a free, fair and transparent election.

Below is the National Peace Council's press statement:

Source: YEN.com.gh