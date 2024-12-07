Ghana Police Service personnel reportedly arrested people thumb-printing fake ballot papers at the Royal N Hotel in Pokuase

The suspects who were arrested are alleged to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party

The National Democratic Congress Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, urged vigilance from his party supporters

Police are reported to have arrested people thumb-printing fake ballot papers amid the ongoing election.

The suspects were arrested at the Royal N Hotel in Pokuase.

Sammy Gyamfi is urging NDC polling agents to be vigilant. Source: Sammy Gaymfi

Source: Facebook

Metro TV reported that the suspects are alleged to be supporters of the incumbent New Patriotic Party.

The National Democratic Congress Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, urged his party supporters to be extra vigilant during the voting process.

"This is not an isolated case. All NDC supporters, especially polling agents, should be Extra-vigilant."

Source: YEN.com.gh