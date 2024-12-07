Ghana Election: Police Reportedly Arrest People Thumb-Printing Fake Ballots, Sammy Gyamfi Cries Foul
- Ghana Police Service personnel reportedly arrested people thumb-printing fake ballot papers at the Royal N Hotel in Pokuase
- The suspects who were arrested are alleged to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party
- The National Democratic Congress Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, urged vigilance from his party supporters
Police are reported to have arrested people thumb-printing fake ballot papers amid the ongoing election.
The suspects were arrested at the Royal N Hotel in Pokuase.
Metro TV reported that the suspects are alleged to be supporters of the incumbent New Patriotic Party.
The National Democratic Congress Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, urged his party supporters to be extra vigilant during the voting process.
"This is not an isolated case. All NDC supporters, especially polling agents, should be Extra-vigilant."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.