Police officers and some electoral officers have allegedly been beaten for attempting to smuggle unsealed ballot boxes into the collation centre at the Ablemkuma West constituency.

The police officers were apprehended by vigilant citizens monitoring the collation process outside the collation centre.

Ablekuma West constituents say the Police and electoral officers attempted to smuggle unsealed ballot boxes into the collation centre.

They stopped the officers and the electoral officers from entering the collation centre with the unsealed ballot boxes.

The citizens attacked the officers and forced the electoral officers to return with the unsealed boxes.

