John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's President-elect, has urged the country to brace itself for a very challenging journey

He said the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had led the country into a great ditch and it needed to be rescued

Mahama said his government would rescue the country and repair the public's trust in the economy and governance

Ghana's President-elect, John Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to prepare for a challenging but necessary journey of national recovery.

He said this during his acceptance speech on Monday, December 9, 2024, after a resounding victory in the recent 2024 general election.

John Mahama says Ghanaians have placed immense faith and responsibility on his future administration and he cannot afford to fail them.

He stated that the task ahead, particularly in relation to restoring the economy, among others, was daunting and needed the collective effort of Ghanaians to pull the country out of the 'abyss' created by the outgoing government.

Mahama noted that the past eight years under the administration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have left deep scars on the national psyche.

However, the President-elect said he and his team were determined to reset the nation and reinstate it once again as the Black Star of Africa.

He said his government would take decisive steps to rebuild the public’s confidence in Ghana’s democracy and economy, which have been bruised by poor leadership.

Acknowledging Ghanaians' immense expectations, the President-elect reminded his supporters and party folk that the faith and responsibility placed upon his future administration is onerous, and they could not afford to fail the citizens.

Mahama reflects on electoral success

President-elect Mahama stated that the overwhelming support he and his party received in the 2024 elections is a sign the people demand change.

He said the election's outcome should represent an opportunity for a new beginning, and it should remind the political class that Ghanaians have little tolerance for bad governance and will not hesitate to take decisive action at critical moments.

He said his next term would see critical government reforms to restore trust between citizens and the political class.

In conclusion, Mahama expressed optimism that his decisive victory in the 2024 elections should be a reminder.

“We are moving towards the Ghana we want - a Ghana of hope and opportunity. Our best days are ahead of us. Forward ever, backwards never!”

Bawumia concedes victory

YEN.com.gh also reported that the New Patriotic Party flagbearer conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

Mahamudu Bawumia called the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, to congratulate him.

The Vice President later held a press briefing to address the nation and announce his opponent as President-elect.

