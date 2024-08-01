The Electoral Commission has released the filing fees and nomination forms for 2024 presidential and parliamentary aspirants

The nomination will open on Monday September 9, 2024 and close on Friday, Sepetmber 13, 2024

The EC said that interested candidates can download nomination forms from the EC website starting Friday, August 2, 2024

The nomination period will end on Friday, September 13, 2024.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The Electoral Commission stated that the process follows Regulations 6, 7, and 9 of the 2020 Public Elections Regulations (C.I 127).

The EC announced that interested candidates can download nomination forms from the EC website starting Friday, August 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the filing fee for presidential candidates is set at GH¢100,000 for male candidates and GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

Nomination forms will be accepted between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and again from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the nomination period.

Filing fees shall be paid using a banker’s draft and be addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Also, the filing fee for parliamentary candidates is set at GH¢10,000 for male candidates and GH¢7,500 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

The fee will be paid to the constituency's Returning Officer when the nomination forms are submitted as a banker’s draft and addressed to the EC chairperson.

"All enquiries relating to the Presidential Election should be addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Parliamentary Elections to the Returning Officers of the Constituencies where the candidates seek election," it stated.

EC makes corrections to voter register

Earlier, the Electoral Commission (EC) made a correction to the initial data on persons registered during the voter registration exercise.

The commission says 143,014 persons have been registered, but it also noted mistakes in the figures for the Upper East Region.

It explained that the figure for day three for the Upper East Region was repeated. The commission noted that the errors did not affect its total tabulation of 143,014.

The National Democratic Congress has been disputing the figures put out by the commission, according to Citi News.

Bryan Acheampong urges EC to change election date for SDA members

YEN.com.gh reported that Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong called the Electoral Commission to permit the Seventh-Day Adventists to vote on December 2, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has set aside December 2, 2024, as the special voting day for security agencies, media personnel and other stakeholders.

According to Bryan Acheampong, allowing the SDA to vote on December 2 will help avoid disenfranchising them on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

