Rebecca Adusei, the widow of the late controversial Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene, has reminisced about her husband a few days after his burial service was held in Stuttgart on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Adwenepahene's widow Becky reminisces about her late husband and shares a photo of their youthful years.

Source: TikTok

The widow, a content creator popularly known as Becky TV, shared a throwback photo of herself and her late husband during their youthful years as a couple in a romantic relationship.

Rebecca Adusei also eulogised the late Adwenepahene, whom she claimed was her first love, for being a good husband and father to their kids in their household throughout the years they spent together before his untimely demise.

Adwenepahene's widow also expressed her deepest love for her late husband, stating that no other man could ever replace him in her heart.

She wrote:

"My first love in my whole life. You were a very very great husband for me and our kids. Why have you left us? May God keep you safe for us. Still remember you are always in my heart. No born of a man can replace you."

Becky's eulogy for her late husband came a few days after she visited Adwenepahene's grave after the funeral service.

The late Adwenepahene with Appiah Stadium.

Source: TikTok

Adwenepahene's widow, a staunch supporter of Ibrahim Mahama, could not hold back her tears as she struggled to come to terms with the loss of her beloved husband. She also sympathised with him over his untimely passing.

Becky noted that she and her five kids have become miserable following his passing. She, however, made a promise to her beloved late husband.

Rebecca Adusei promised to visit and check in on Adwenpahene at the cemetery every day at the graveyard. At Adwepahene's funeral service, the widow was made to remove her late husband's surname and revert to her maiden name.

The officiating pastor prayed to mark the end of Adwenepahene and his wife's union as husband and wife. He went on to remove Becky's wedding ring to sever ties with her spouse after his passing.

Ghanaians sympathise with Adwenepahene's widow Becky

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maybelline commented:

"Keep heart dear 🙏your husband is in a better place 💔🙏."

Angie blessed said:

"It is well Becky. We all saw how good he was. Fufuo king, Nkrata king kong 🥰🥰. Be happy. He is with you."

Nyamewaa wrote:

"Why am I in tears? Hmmmm RIP Nkrantaamu kingkong. Be strong for the kids Becky. He's gone but watching over you from above."

Becky kneels, extols Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Becky knelt and expressed her gratitude to Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama for helping her after Adwenepahene's death and burial.

Adwenepahene's widow praised the two personalities for donating large sums of money to her and her kids to cater for themselves.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama for their generous gesture towards the late Adwenepahene's family.

