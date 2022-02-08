Kennedy Agyapong has described Bishop Charles Agyinasare as a 'Saul who became Paul' after encountering God

The Assin Central MP revealed that Agyinasare was a stubborn boy and serious wee smoker when they were mates at Adisadel College

Ken Agyapong disclosed this while speaking to the congregants of Agyinasare's church after paying him a visit

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong caused a stir as he revealed some secrets of Bishop Charles Agyinasare to his congregation.

Among many things, Ken Agyapong told the congregants that their leader was once a wee smoker.

The MP who visited Agyinasare's Perez Chapel added that the renowned 'man of God' is like Saul in the bible who changed to become Paul.

Addressing the congregation, Ken Agyapong disclosed that he was classmates with their Bishop at Adisadel College. They were in the 'C' class. At the time, he said, Agyinasare was very smallish but a stubborn boy who liked to tease others.

The MP also noted, despite his stubbornness, Agyinasare was a very brilliant student in their class.

"Bishop Agyinasare is a Saul who has become Paul...The way he mentions 'ntampi' (wee) shows he has a lot of experience in smoking.

"I have realized that before someone becomes a 'true pastor', he must have smoked ntampi. Your bishop was smoking a lot of 'ntampi'," the MP jokingly said.

His revelation sent the congregation into bouts of laughter. Even Agyinasare himself could not stop himself from bursting into laughter.

It was after the atmosphere calmed down that Ken Agyapong went on to talk about Agyinasare's stubbornness and brilliance in school.

Watch below a video of Kennedy Agyapong's revelation as shared on Instagram by @hype_masters:

