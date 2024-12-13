Mahama Says His Topmost Priority Is To Stabilise The Cedi
- John Mahama, Ghana's president-elect, has stated that his incoming government is ready to tackle the country's economic crisis
- He said ensuring economic growth and stabilising the exchange rate are at the top of his to-do list
- He told the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana that by tackling these two issues, he can bring relief to Ghanaians
President-elect John Dramani Mahama has revealed his plans for Ghana’s economy after his government is inaugurated on January 7, 2025.
According to him, his topmost priority is to ensure economic growth and a stable exchange rate following the smooth handover of power.
He says addressing the country’s inflation and currency depreciation would immediately help alleviate Ghanaians' economic hardships under the expiring Akufo-Addo-led administration.
He said his incoming government would establish measures to boost the country's economic performance and strengthen bilateral relations with other countries.
John Mahama made this known during a courtesy call during a meeting with the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mourad Louhaidia, at the president-elect’s residence.
Mahama noted that during his presidency, Ghana will work closely with development partners, including China, to hasten economic recovery.
He said he will put together a delegation to begin engaging China on issues of technical cooperation right after his government's inauguration.
Mahama says restoring economy challenging
Earlier, President-elect John Dramani Mahama told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy would be challenging.
He noted that addressing the current economic situation would be difficult, considering the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital markets.
Despite the challenges, he noted that the overwhelming support he got in the December 7 election demonstrates the high expectations Ghanaians have of him and his administration.
He noted that he and his team are working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.
Mahama said this when two UN representatives paid him a courtesy call at his house to congratulate him on his election victory.
Mahama to investigate election violence
YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama, Ghana's president-elect vowed to investigate the recent election-related deaths.
He said that should the Nana Akufo-Addo government not investigate the incidents, his government would.
He said doing so would ensure accountability, transparency and justice for the victims of the incidents.
