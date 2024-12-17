The school housing ballot boxes from the Ablekuma North constituency has been gutted by fire

The fire reportedly originated in the school’s library, where the ballot boxes were stored

The Ghana Police Service has assured that it is investigating the fire incident at the school

The Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, which is housing ballot boxes from the Ablekuma North constituency, has been gutted by fire.

The fire at the school occurred in the early hours of December 17, 2024.

The Kwashieman Cluster of Schools housed ballot boxes from Ablekuma North.

Adom News reported that the fire originated in the school’s library, where the ballot boxes were stored.

The fire service has said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Adom News also reported that additional ballot papers were found burned outside the school premises after the fire.

The discovery has fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Meanwhile, the operations commander and his team have made progress to extinguish the fire.

The personnel have also salvaged adjoining buildings to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the school.

Police have said they are investigating the suspicious fire.

Which candidates are contesting in Ablekuma North?

The Ablekuma North election is between Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Akua Afriyieh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate.

Aubynn was declared the winner of the election in a contentious poll.

However, the Electoral Commission nullified the NDC candidate's win pending the re-collation of the results.

On Monday, December 9, the commission collated results from nearly 219 polling stations in Ablekuma North in collaboration with the political parties. Approximately 61 polling stations were still pending confirmation.

Other election results nullified

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission nullified the parliamentary results of Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei-Central, Tema Central and Ablekuma North.

The Electoral Commission said the results from these constituencies did not follow due process and could not be upheld.

Party supporters besieged collation centres during the re-collation of the ballots and took over the process, forcing officials to declare the results in favour of their candidate.

