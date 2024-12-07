Several offences have been reported as Ghanaians exercise their franchise today, December 7, 2024

In Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom, a young man has been arrested for committing a double-voting crime

The police say the suspect is assisting in investigations

A young Ghanaian man in Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom, Western Region, has been arrested for engaging in an electoral crime.

The police shared an update on the man's arrest a little after midday.

"The Ghana Police Service has arrested a polling station agent for double voting in the Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom polling station A in the Western Region in the ongoing general elections."

Ghana's elections officially began today, December 7, 2024.

Okaikwei South party agent arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a party agent suspected to be from the National Democratic Congress had been arrested.

The man, Michael Allotey, was caught with a weapon after a heated argument about pink sheets at the station, as reported by the Ghana Police on social media.

