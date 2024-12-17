A caterer and hairdresser, Jessica Oforiwa, has been jailed for stealing GH₵81,060 from GCB Bank customers using cloned cheques in 2022

The prosecution had claimed that Oforiwa and her accomplices had chemically erased the account numbers and signatories off the checques

Oforiwa admitted to the crime after one of her accomplices confessed about his role in the scheme

A 35-year-old caterer and hairdresser, Jessica Oforiwa, has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing GH₵81,060 from GCB Bank customers using cloned cheques in 2022.

Oforiwa was convicted on seven charges, including stealing and abetment of crime. The sentences ran concurrently.

Hairdresser found guilty of stealing from multiple bank account holders and sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the prosecution, in 2023, GCB Bank discovered that some persons had cloned about eight cheques from the bank’s customers and successfully withdrawn GHC81,060 from their accounts.

The prosecution had stated that after the bank noticed the irregular withdrawals, Daniel Boakye, a Security Coordinator at GCB Bank Ghana Limited, High Street, Accra and the complainant submitted the cloned cheques to Camelot Company Limited, the cheques’ producers for investigation.

Camelot had verified that the cloned cheques were from a chequebook issued to Oforiwa’s account, Jesnat Cook Company.

Camelot established that Oforiwa and her accomplices had chemically erased the account details and signatures of the original signatories to make the cheques appear genuine to the bank.

Further investigations revealed that Oforiwa’s accomplices had withdrawn significant amounts of money from various accounts.

Her accomplices were Dawda Sawdido, Mohammed Muktar, Fuseini Saeed Ibrahim, Felix Mensah, Lawrence Quarshie, Philip Ansah, and Livingston Ankomah.

Livingston Ankomah has since been arrested and jailed; however, the other accomplices are still at large.

Oforiwa was also arrested on December 24, 2022, by the Kwahu Nkwatia Police

She admitted to using her company, Jesnat Cook's cheques, to fraudulently withdraw the sum of GH₵81,060 from the affected accounts.

Oforiwa also suggested that her boyfriend, Samuel Gyane Nyanteh, may have also been involved in the crime as he was the only person living with her during the period.

