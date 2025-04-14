An old video of Mona Moblε commenting on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye incident has popped up on social media

In the video, Mona Moblε sent a touching message to the renowned Ghanaian media personality

He recalled how Kofi Adoma had been good to him and expressed optimism that Kofi Adoma would soon get better and resume his normal life

Viral mentally challenged Ghanaian man, Mona Moblε, has commented on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye injury.

In a video that has popped up on social media, the famed man expressed the optimism that Kofi Adoma would get better and resume his normal life.

Recall that Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was the first Ghanaian celebrity who took an interest in Mona Moblε after his first videos surfaced on social media.

Kofi interviewed him and solicited funds to support the mentally challenged man. However, things changed and Mona Moblε lost contact with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

A Ghanaian pastor became the custodian of the social media sensation after they parted ways. Despite attempts to take care of Mona Moblε, the pastor returned him to his village after he accused the mentally challenged man's family of demanding money from him.

In his recent online appearance, a Ghanaian content creator approached him with a question about Kofi Adoma's eye condition and Mona Moblε expressed the hope that Kofi will get well soon since he has a good heart.

Kofi Adoma shows positive signs of recovery

Mona Moblε's video surfaced hours after Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife shared a video of him showing positive signs of recovery.

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's condition seems to be improving steadily after he went to seek medical care abroad.

Kofi Adoma in December 2024 got accidentally shot in the eye during the Kwafie festival held annually in Dormaa.

All hope seemed lost at the initial stage of the seasoned journalist's accident, as it rendered him completely blind.

Miracle Adoma, his wife in various social media posts kept updating the public. In her latest update, she shared a video of Kofi walking after his recent review.

In the video, the couple were spotted walking together with another woman. Miracle and the second woman were seen providing Kofi who wore a pair of dark shades with support by holding his hand but they let go of his hand in the middle of the video and Kofi was able to walk without stumbling.

