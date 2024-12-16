Eno Barony Speaks After Bawumia's Defeat: "I Gave The Steer To Him But The Tyre Was Flat"
- Rapper Eno Barony addressed her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party at the just-ended Adom Nine Lessons and Carols
- The musician admitted publicly supporting the party and advocated for a more united front after the elections
- Eno Barony's hilarious remarks on stage have garnered significant traction on social media
Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, who composed one of the New Patriotic Party's campaign songs for the 2024 elections, has opened up about the election results, which did not go her way.
The NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the elections, securing 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61% of the votes cast, while Mahama polled 6,328,397 to become the president-elect.
During her performance at the recently held Adom Nine Lessons and Carols, Eno Barony recounted working on her NPP campaign song.
The audience erupted in laughter after Eno jokingly said she gave Bawumia the steer, but the car had a flat tyre, referencing the NPP presidential candidate's infamous speech in Kumasi.
The 2021 3Music Awards Best Rapper of the Year also leveraged the opportunity to advocate for unity as Ghana forges a new path under its president-elect, John Dramani Mahama.
Eno Barony stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Eno Barony's remarks about Bawumia's loss.
JargonBabs said:
"Just check my videos I’m NDC member but I still love her regardless after we all can’t be in one party."
HighesT🪐 wrote:
"Political party is a choice and we all can't be NDC and NPP at the same time....her career no spoil bia."
Chris noted:
"l loved this, she is real, l love this kind of personality."
Akosua Krobea remarked:
"NDC fo) 😀,wo ha ,some ppl were quite,Nppfo) wo ha ,still diiin ,Ghana fo) woha still diin ,eeeiii na who are Dey cus I dnt think far ,dis country Natin concern some ppl ooo😁."
Eno Barony meets Spice
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eno Barony had met Jamcaica dancehall queen Spice, who recently visited GHana on Stonebwoy's invitation.
They met after Stonebwoy introduced the female rapper to his Jamaican collaborator during a radio interview.
The Heavy Load hitmaker shared footage of the enviable moment on social media, acknowledging Spice and thanking the dancehall artist for facilitating the move.
