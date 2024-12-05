Mahama Promises To Erase Corruption From Governance In Final Plea For Votes

National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama has reiterated his pledge to crack down on corruption

The opposition party has been touting an operation "return all the loot" to chase after stolen state funds

The NDC held a final campaign rally at Zurak Park in Madina ahead of the election on December 7

National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama has pledged to crack down on corruption in a final campaign plea to voters ahead of the December 7 polls.

At the NDC's final rally at Zurak Park in Madina, Mahama said the New Patriotic Party lacked integrity.

John Mahama is promising a reset to governance if he wins power

“The time to restore the economic fortunes of Ghana is now. The time to reset our country, Ghana is now," he said.

As part of this plan, the NDC has touted an operation to "return all the loot" to chase after stolen state funds.

“I will fight corruption to restore integrity and fairness, which are two critical ingredients missing from the governance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.”

Mahama further urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP's impunity in favour of the NDC.

He further reminded NDC supporters that Ghanaians will "hold us to a higher standard than they have held the NPP."

"There is no use fighting for political power if we will come and inflect the same atrocities we have seen over the last eight years."

Ghana's ailing corruption perception

In 2024, Ghana made no progress on the Corruption Perceptions Index following the 2023 calendar year.

According to Transparency International, Ghana scored 43 out of 100 and ranked 70 out of 180 countries.

This marked the fourth consecutive year that Ghana has made no progress.

The last time Ghana made progress was in 2019 when it ranked 80th with 41 points as its score.

NDC charges Ghanaians to vote out Bawumia

YEN.com.gh reported that the party’s general secretary, Fifi Kwetey, cautioned NDC supporters against complacency during his speech at the rally.

The NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also stressed the need for a comprehensive parliamentary victory for the party's candidates.

"We need a strong majority to undertake the institutional reforms that are necessary to reset this country."

