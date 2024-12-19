Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the five-member committee for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) will be working for free

The chairman of the committee also gave assurance that the team was not going to duplicate the efforts of any state institutions

The committee is a preparatory body focused on coordinating and gathering evidence to aid recovery of looted state resources

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, chairman of the five-member preparation committee for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), has said the team is working for free.

Speaking to Citi News, Ablakwa also gave assurance that the team would gather evidence to complement the state's efforts and not duplicate their work.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the new ORAL committee is working for free. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

“This team is part of a transitional arrangement stepping in because there are all kinds of things already people are trying to regularise the loot, and people are trying to abscond with them.”

The committee is a preparatory body focused on coordinating and gathering evidence to support the recovery of looted state resources, ensuring it complements the work of other anti-corruption bodies.

“We shall not be receiving salaries, allowances, per-diems or fuel coupons. None of our activities will come at a cost to the taxpayer,” he explained later on social media.

He also noted that the committee had its first meeting on December 18, 2024.

Other members of the ORAL committee are former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

President-elect John Mahama promised a better corruption fight during the campaign after deteriorating public confidence in the Akufo-Addo administration.

In 2024, Ghana did not improve in the Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring only 43 out of 100 and being ranked 70th out of 180 countries.

Suspected looting halted in Sunyani West

YEN.com.gh also reported that a truck carrying suspected loot from an Agenda 111 project site was intercepted on December 14, 2024.

The Astra DAF truck was carrying iron rods allegedly taken from a project site in Odumase, Sunyani West Municipality, Bono Region.

The truck, branded with CONSAR LTD’s logo, was found loading the building materials from the construction site with no permit.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh